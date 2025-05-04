Belarusian Prime Minister leaves for official visit to Azerbaijan

Belarusian Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin has left for an official visit to Azerbaijan, BELTA reports.

A meeting between Aleksandr Turchin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is scheduled during the visit, as well as one-on-one and expanded talks with Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The head of the Belarusian government will also take part in the Belarusian-Azerbaijani business forum, following which a number of contracts are planned to be signed. Aleksandr Turchin will also visit a number of sites in Baku, including a Belarusian grocery store of the Belaruski retail chain, a joint elevator assembly plant at Vertus Engineering Co., and a division of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

In addition, the Belarusian prime minister will lay wreaths at the grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the Victory Monument on November 8, as well as flowers at the grave of Zarifa Aliyeva.

Together with Ali Asadov, it is planned to inspect the destroyed and restored objects in the city of Fizuli, as well as visit the Agdam Industrial Park, where a MAZ-5907S2-012 municipal vehicle will be donated to the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in the Agdam, Fizuli and Khojavend districts.