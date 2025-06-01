Borchuk speaks about prospects of Belarus-Cuba cooperation

On May 19, 2025, Cuba hosted the 12th meeting of the Belarusian-Cuban Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

What promising Belarusian-Cuban projects are planned for the near future. Whether any joint production will be opened. Vitaly Borchuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Cuba and concurrently to the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua answered these questions in the Spotlight Interview.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7519ed8e-4e64-4d10-a28c-c195043d8fdc/conversions/94558bfb-6153-4eb6-ae5d-55686e0c6ad5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7519ed8e-4e64-4d10-a28c-c195043d8fdc/conversions/94558bfb-6153-4eb6-ae5d-55686e0c6ad5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7519ed8e-4e64-4d10-a28c-c195043d8fdc/conversions/94558bfb-6153-4eb6-ae5d-55686e0c6ad5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7519ed8e-4e64-4d10-a28c-c195043d8fdc/conversions/94558bfb-6153-4eb6-ae5d-55686e0c6ad5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Vitaly Borchuk:

"In my opinion, this commission was as practical as possible. We brought a rather good group of representatives of the real sector of economy, heads of the largest Belarusian banks since we do realize that financial support is a fundamental matter of cooperation in any sphere."

The ambassador outlined several points, the results of which will become visible in the near future. It is worth noting that the concept of work between Belarus and Cuba is designed to develop small pilot projects and test their efficiency. The full cycle - from conception to implementation - will be possible only after the small projects are tested. Moreover, the full cycle will make it possible to distribute and develop various business areas.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8c7ae6b3-6de0-42d3-b660-38faa86a7487/conversions/ea912970-b191-4fdb-85ff-fa3fcf3d661d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8c7ae6b3-6de0-42d3-b660-38faa86a7487/conversions/ea912970-b191-4fdb-85ff-fa3fcf3d661d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8c7ae6b3-6de0-42d3-b660-38faa86a7487/conversions/ea912970-b191-4fdb-85ff-fa3fcf3d661d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8c7ae6b3-6de0-42d3-b660-38faa86a7487/conversions/ea912970-b191-4fdb-85ff-fa3fcf3d661d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

"The first aspect was to master the assembly of tractor equipment on the territory of Cuba, with different power ranges. We have agreed that we will expand this cooperation. We have signed new contracts and agreements for additional volumes of tractor assembly. As I said, Belarus always comes with technologies. For example, JSC "Bobruiskagromash" has already offered its machinery, which is produced there. We have even signed an agreement on cooperation to master the assembly of their product line in Cuba," said Vitaly Borchuk.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c142a6a-8940-4b22-a3d7-d0c0cf02e643/conversions/a0ef746a-c238-4eb7-9424-64ea76bc1a64-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c142a6a-8940-4b22-a3d7-d0c0cf02e643/conversions/a0ef746a-c238-4eb7-9424-64ea76bc1a64-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c142a6a-8940-4b22-a3d7-d0c0cf02e643/conversions/a0ef746a-c238-4eb7-9424-64ea76bc1a64-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c142a6a-8940-4b22-a3d7-d0c0cf02e643/conversions/a0ef746a-c238-4eb7-9424-64ea76bc1a64-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

At the end of April 2025, a major exhibition called "Health for Everyone" was held, and Belarus came with a very large representative delegation from the pharmaceutical sector. One of the key outcomes, according to the expert, was the signing and approval of the charter of the joint venture. The ambassador also revealed the secret that the ceremonial launch of production for a number of Belarusian certified drugs in Cuba will take place very soon.

All of the above mentioned by Vitaly Borchuk is a good example of joint production. Active negotiations have also started in the field of food production, namely, finding common ground so far.

"The first priority is the traditional supply of raw materials, modernization of the existing Cuban lines taking into account Belarusian technologies. I think that the most important, the third stage will be building up of joint production of a new Belarusian-Cuban or Belarusian-Nicaraguan product," the expert expressed his opinion.