Europe has awakened - that is what the participants in the London summit on the Ukrainian issue decided to convince themselves of. However, the results are not rosy: there are no concrete agreements, and the participating countries are still as divided as ever. But Zelensky, who has not uttered a word, is once again confident of his untouchability.

Why Conflict in Ukraine is yet to be solved?

Summit on Ukraine

"When, among partners, concord there is not. Successful issues scarce are got". Another attempt to pull the blanket from the United States to Europe on the Ukrainian issue appears to be no better than all the previous ones. The summit on Kyiv held in London can be characterized as a split and an empty shaking of the air. Neither the Baltic hawks nor the pragmatists from Hungary and Slovakia were specifically invited to it. But even without them it was impossible to find any consensus. Some of the participants proposed to work on the formation of a common European military platform, but without promising to give money for it. Others, like Keir Starmer, floated the idea of creating a voluntary 'coalition of the willing' to aid Ukraine.

Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of Great Britain:

"We agreed some important steps today. First, we will keep the military aid flowing and keep increasing the economic pressure on Russia to strengthen Ukraine. Second, we agreed that any lasting peace must ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty and security. And Ukraine must be at the table of negotiations. Third, in the event of a peace deal we will keep boosting Ukraine’s own defensive capabilities to deter any future invasion. Fourth, we will go further to develop a "coalition of the willing" to defend a deal in Ukraine and to guarantee the peace."

At the same time, the politician admitted that not all European countries would support such steps; however, London decided to set an example. The British Prime Minister intends to allocate more than 1.5bn dollars to Ukraine for military purchases, including missiles for air defense systems. The total amount of the new portion of British military aid to the Kiev regime will amount to 2 billion dollars. Other participants of the summit were also generous, at least in words. For example, the head of the European Commission, who has clearly overread too much fantasy, said that Europeans should work to "turn Ukraine into a steel porcupine".

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission:

"We have to put Ukraine in a position of strength, that it has the means to fortify and protect itself from economic survival to military resilience. It is basically turning Ukraine into a steel porcupine that is indigestible for potential invaders. Therefore, the focus is not only on the military supply, but also, for example, securing the energy system and making sure that over time this is a strong and resilient country."

Almost a former German Chancellor has also ' win one's spurs'. Scholz, who can now afford to say whatever he wants, literally bans accepting Russia's demands in the negotiations.

Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor:

"Russian view cannot be accepted. Let me repeat: Russia's aim was always to establish a government in Ukraine that dances to its tune - that cannot be accepted. Ukraine is a democratic, sovereign nation. It must stay that way. Second - demilitarization issue. Russia's demand for Ukraine's demilitarization, and this cannot be also accepted."

Against the background of such bellicose speeches, it becomes clear that Europe is not ready for peace now. It is still trying to digest the dramatic changes taking place in the world, where the Old World is given a place on the sidelines. That's why Brussels puppeteers are dragging out the conflict by all means, throwing wood into the fire of Zelensky's name. And here the little secretary general of the big NATO, whose fate largely depends on the will of Washington, stands apart. Rutte inadvertently noted that one should prepare for peace, but a seat at the negotiating table would be nice to have.

Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General:

"The Americans rightly say, "We need to get a peace deal first," and I understand that. But at the same time we have to make sure that when the deal is done, we are ready, and Europe has a big role to play here to make sure that the deal and the peace can be preserved."

However, it was not without a 'turd in the punchbowl'. The PM of Polish regime was not so enthusiastic about the meeting in London. Tusk said that the summit did not discuss "security guarantees" for Ukraine. And on the issue of using frozen Russian assets to finance Kiev, there was no agreement of opinions - some countries are afraid of the consequences for the euro and the banking system. In addition, Tusk reiterated once again: Poland will not send soldiers to Ukraine, but will support sending military personnel from other countries.