BRICS summit to be held in Rio de Janeiro from July 6-7
The date of the next BRICS summit has become known - it will be held in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7. This was reported by the press service of the association, which is chaired by in Brazil 2025.
The topics of the upcoming summit are strengthening trade and economic ties, development of alternative payment systems and reducing dependence on the dollar.
Belarus will be represented at the meeting as a partner of the association. Our country received this status on November 11, 2024. Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan have also become BRICS partners.