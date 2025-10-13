3.69 BYN
"Our Interests Must Be Taken into Account" - Lukashenko Declares Readiness to Big Deal with U.S.
Belarus is ready to conclude a major deal with the United States, but its interests must be taken into account. Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko stated this on October 14 during a meeting on the global international situation and the development of Belarusian-American relations, BelTA reports.
The head of state emphasized that any policy aimed at resuming relations with the United States must be built exclusively in Belarus's interests. After all, the Americans, too, are guided by purely pragmatic motives in their policies.
"We will await their global proposals, a big deal, as they like to say (they love these big deals). We are ready for this. We are ready to conclude a big deal with them. On one side of the scale are their questions, requests, and demands, and on the other are our questions and demands. Are we going to solve this? Let's deal. We are ready for this. I absolutely agree with Donald Trump's proposals in this regard. But our interests must also be taken into account. And everything must be fair, as we once agreed with the Americans," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.