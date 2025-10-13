"Our Interests Must Be Taken into Account" - Lukashenko Declares Readiness to Big Deal with U.S.

"We will await their global proposals, a big deal, as they like to say (they love these big deals). We are ready for this. We are ready to conclude a big deal with them. On one side of the scale are their questions, requests, and demands, and on the other are our questions and demands. Are we going to solve this? Let's deal. We are ready for this. I absolutely agree with Donald Trump's proposals in this regard. But our interests must also be taken into account. And everything must be fair, as we once agreed with the Americans," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.