"I Would Refuse It" —President Explains Why He Would Decline Nobel Peace Prize

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the Nobel Committee has become a politicized institution. He expressed this view during a meeting dedicated to discussing the global international situation and the development of Belarusian-American relations, reports BELTA.

Regarding this matter, the head of state remarked that in 2025, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded not to U.S. President Donald Trump, but to an opposition activist from Venezuela, whom few people in general know.

"I personally would advise him (the U.S. President — Ed.) not to worry too much about not receiving this Nobel Peace Prize. Because, frankly, being among those outcasts there is probably not his place. The people of the world should instead evaluate what the United States and their President are doing on the international stage. That is more important — the judgment of the global community and the world's people — than this politicized structure (referring to the Nobel Committee, Ed.)," the head of state said.