Alexander Lukashenko Congratulates Belarusian Mothers on Holiday

"As the soul and guardian of the family, you lovingly create comfort and harmony in the home, selflessly devoting yourself to those dear to a mother's sensitive heart. This is both a great happiness and a tremendous responsibility. Your wisdom, patience, and love help us find the right path in any life situation. Thanks to your understanding and support, we achieve success and find strength in difficult and sometimes fateful moments. Special words of gratitude and respect go to mothers of many children and adoptive mothers for their kindness and generosity. I bow deeply to you, dear mothers. I wish you good health and prosperity. May the happy sparkle in children's eyes inspire you to new achievements."