CEC Comments on Kallas' Statement: How Can One Evaluate Elections Without Attending Them?

At a press conference in the Information Center of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Secretary of the CEC Elena Baldovskaya commented on the statement by the head of EU diplomacy Kaja Kallas about the elections in Belarus, as BELTA reported.

Earlier, Kaja Kallas had spoken about the Presidential elections in Belarus, calling them fictitious.

"We have almost 500 foreign and international observers working in our country. These are not only from the CIS but also European observers who are present in the country, including for more than one day," said Elena Baldovskaya.

The CEC Secretary noted that observers were present at the polling stations during both the early voting period and on the main day. "They visit the polling stations, no one restricts their movement, they give their assessment and express their impressions formed during their visits," she emphasized.