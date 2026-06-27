Chinese MFA on Relations with Belarus: Political Mutual Trust between Parties is Fundamental

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f748f1c0-4eb9-48b4-91d9-e0da2b326f94/conversions/41e69207-2f02-4580-a976-39d7031f8b68-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f748f1c0-4eb9-48b4-91d9-e0da2b326f94/conversions/41e69207-2f02-4580-a976-39d7031f8b68-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f748f1c0-4eb9-48b4-91d9-e0da2b326f94/conversions/41e69207-2f02-4580-a976-39d7031f8b68-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f748f1c0-4eb9-48b4-91d9-e0da2b326f94/conversions/41e69207-2f02-4580-a976-39d7031f8b68-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Deepening all-round and comprehensive cooperation between China and Belarus is in line with historical development trends and the fundamental interests of the peoples of both countries. This is how the Chinese Foreign Ministry commented today on the talks between President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized that the political mutual trust between the two sides is unwavering.

Guo Jiakun, Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

"China and Belarus are all-weather and comprehensive strategic partners. Political mutual trust between the two sides is unwavering. Cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative is bearing abundant fruit. Key joint projects are being implemented systematically. Multilateral cooperation is highly effective."