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Brussels Calls for EEAS Dissolving
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Calls are growing louder within the European Commission and the European Council to disband the European External Action Service (EEAS), headed by Kaja Kallas.
As Politico reports, citing senior EU diplomats, the agency has been deemed ineffective, lacking a clear mission and largely unable to compete with the Commission’s much greater financial resources and policy firepower.
This political paralysis is compounded by a fierce personal rivalry between Kallas and Ursula von der Leyen.
The Financial Times previously reported that EU countries are considering a complete reorganization of the union's diplomatic service due to its ineffectiveness and Kallas's leadership.