'Medal War': Poles on social media urge people to stop buying Ukrainian goods

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The Polish-Ukrainian standoff, which could be aptly called a "medal war," is becoming truly national. Poles are posting calls on social media to stop buying Ukrainian goods. A similar boycott is being promoted on the other side of the border, but this time targeting Polish products.

Negative attitudes toward Ukrainians in Poland are becoming increasingly widespread, according to opinion polls: 43% of citizens dislike people from their eastern neighbor. Three years ago, this level of dislike was only 17%.