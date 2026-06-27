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The alliance's nuclear rearmament shall become one of the main topics of the NATO summit, which will convene in Ankara next week.

According to Poland's Deputy Minister of Defense, the bloc is planning to adopt a program to increase its missile potential: they want to prioritize nuclear deterrence, which will henceforth become the foundation of the alliance's military strategy.

Among NATO countries, only the United States, Great Britain, and France possess nuclear weapons. However, Paris has declared its readiness to provide a nuclear umbrella for the EU's eastern borders. Clearly, a sharp increase in France's missile potential will be discussed at the NATO summit.