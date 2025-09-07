Closer to the People and the World: Tasks Set by Lukashenko for Belarusian Parliamentarians

On September 8th, at the Palace of Independence, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with Igor Sergeenko, Chairman of the Chamber of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus.

The Head of State praised the work of the parliamentarians, a sentiment that, according to the chairman, imposes significant responsibilities and calls for even greater efforts in the work ahead.

As the third session of the Chamber of Representatives approaches, which is set to begin on September 16th, Igor Sergeenko outlined the key priorities that elected representatives must focus on: "We have in our portfolio 21 draft laws covering a wide range of areas — including national security and law enforcement, socio-economic issues, and matters of international importance."**

One of the central tasks emphasized during the meeting is the need for continuous and close interaction between deputies and their constituents.

The chairman highlighted that parliamentarians, while working in their districts, must deeply understand the societal mood and identify the real problems that concern citizens.

This work in Belarus is already organized systematically: each deputy spends one week per month in their electoral district under a designated program. After these working trips, every elected representative prepares an analytical report on the pressing issues.

The collected information is not merely recorded; it serves as the foundation for practical activities — informing the head of state and guiding government agencies and ministries to take specific responsive measures.

Another important direction, as pointed out by the President, is the further development of Belarusian parliament's international contacts. As Igor Sergeenko noted, this work is carried out along several key vectors: "Our priority is interaction within the framework of the Belarus-Russia Parliamentary Assembly. The main themes are the socio-economic development of our countries, equal rights for Belarusian and Russian citizens, and cooperation in healthcare, pension provision, and insurance. Additionally, we focus on patriotic activities, with an emphasis on youth and the wider population."