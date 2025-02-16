Watch onlineTV Programm
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthIncidentsRegionsCultureTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Delegation from Libya arrived in Minsk

We are intensifying cooperation between Minsk and Tripoli. A delegation from Libya, headed by Field Marshal and Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army, arrived in our capital today.

Lieutenant General Ivan Tertel, Chairman of the KGB, met the distinguished guests at the airport. On the agenda is a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the humanitarian and social spheres. The sides will also discuss prospects for economic cooperation.