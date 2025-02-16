3.54 RUB
3.26 USD
3.42 EUR
Delegation from Libya arrived in Minsk
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/394d883c-f89b-42cf-8ad3-d7ce22ac9143/conversions/db4aaf68-aed6-4095-98df-10c7b61d7ff2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/394d883c-f89b-42cf-8ad3-d7ce22ac9143/conversions/db4aaf68-aed6-4095-98df-10c7b61d7ff2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/394d883c-f89b-42cf-8ad3-d7ce22ac9143/conversions/db4aaf68-aed6-4095-98df-10c7b61d7ff2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/394d883c-f89b-42cf-8ad3-d7ce22ac9143/conversions/db4aaf68-aed6-4095-98df-10c7b61d7ff2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byLieutenant General Ivan Tertel, Chairman of the KGB, met the distinguished guests at the airport
4_22025-02-17T17:10:01.000000Z00
We are intensifying cooperation between Minsk and Tripoli. A delegation from Libya, headed by Field Marshal and Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army, arrived in our capital today.
Lieutenant General Ivan Tertel, Chairman of the KGB, met the distinguished guests at the airport. On the agenda is a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the humanitarian and social spheres. The sides will also discuss prospects for economic cooperation.