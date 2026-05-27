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To prevent a large-scale conflict, the West must engage in constructive dialogue. The First International Security Forum, with 145 countries participating, continues its work in Moscow on May 28.The plenary session began with a minute of silence in honor of those killed in the Ukrainian drone strike in Starobilsk.

Belarus is making every effort to reduce military and political tensions and maintain peace, stated the State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus. As Alexander Volfovich noted, dialogue is needed today to save the planet from a global military catastrophe. Belarus is ready for it in any format and at any time, but the West and the European Union are not. They prefer the "language of force" in the form of sanctions, militarization, and provocations on the southern and western borders of the Union State. The West is openly preparing Europe for war.

Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:

"Military spending, increasing the number of exercises, deploying forces from battalion to brigade level, increasing the air force presence on the European continent—they have included all of this in their strategic planning documents. This is preparation for military action in Europe by 2030. They see Russia and Belarus as their main enemies. However, thanks to intelligence assets near our borders, they understand perfectly well that there is no threat to our Western partners from either Belarus or Russia's western regions."

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