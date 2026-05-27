Lukashenko Declares “Global Tectonic Shift” in Artificial Intelligence

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko took part in the V Eurasian Economic Forum, timed to coincide with the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, BelTA reports. The central theme of the forum was “The EAEU in the Global Digital Race: Betting on Artificial Intelligence.” In his address, Lukashenko detailed Belarus’s vision for AI, presented specific examples of its deployment in the real economy, and stressed the need for closer cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union.

The “Tectonic Shift” in AI

The head of state noted that the concept of artificial intelligence has existed for more than 70 years. “This is not some novelty of today,” he said. “In Belarus, systematic work on the subject has been under way since the mid-1960s, when the Institute of Technical Cybernetics was established in Minsk. We have been building our own school for decades, preserving and developing it even during the most difficult period of the collapse of the once-unified country.”

Nevertheless, Lukashenko emphasised that the past three years have brought a global tectonic shift in the field. Artificial intelligence has moved out of scientific laboratories and development centres and into every smartphone — and thus into ordinary daily life. “What was once a narrow professional term has become an everyday expression,” he said. “For some, especially young people, AI and neural networks have turned into a familiar virtual assistant. For others, it has become a slogan and an icon; for still others, almost the beginning of the apocalypse and a source of fear for the future.”

Belarus’s Own Path

Lukashenko outlined Belarus’s approach to artificial intelligence, built on two key principles. “First, for us AI is not an end in itself, not a fashion statement, and not a reason to chase hype and abandon practices developed over decades,” he declared. “It is, above all, a practical tool that must genuinely serve people and production, raising the efficiency of the economy and the quality of life of our citizens.”

“Second, we long ago chose our own path in digital development and we are sticking to it. This means rejecting the blind copying of foreign technologies and rules in favour of building domestic competencies and our own solutions,” the President stressed.

He reminded participants that Belarus was the first country in the post-Soviet space to create a High Technologies Park back in 2005. Today the Park numbers more than 1,000 residents and employs over 60,000 people. “It generates almost 3 percent of GDP (2.7 percent in 2025, with total revenue reaching $3 billion) and about 17 percent of service exports (16.6 percent, or nearly $2 billion in 2025),” Lukashenko said.

He also noted that Belarus developed the model law on artificial intelligence technologies, which was approved by the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS in 2025. The issue is being actively studied by Belarusian academics, new courses and specialities are being introduced in universities, and national standards are being developed.

AI in the Real Economy: Concrete ResultsLukashenko stressed that artificial intelligence is being introduced where it truly makes sense. In machine-building and metalworking, computer vision technology has dramatically reduced production defects. “Virtual models, or what we call digital twins of real production lines, make it possible to fine-tune technological processes before physical assembly and equipment start-up,” he explained.

In the dairy industry, robotic complexes are optimising labour and solving the problem of workforce shortages. “Soon we may find ourselves transporting milkmaids from cities to milk cows — a trend seen in any country affected by urbanisation,” the President remarked. “One such complex replaces between four and 20 workers on a dairy farm. Smart route-planning systems have cut delivery times for finished products by 17 percent. This is both efficient and guarantees product quality.”

Special attention is being paid to machinery operating in harsh conditions. New AI technologies have already been integrated into agricultural and mining equipment produced by leading Belarusian manufacturers — the Minsk Tractor Plant, Gomselmash, and BELAZ. These machines have been in operation for several years, particularly in Russia and possibly Kazakhstan. In open-pit mines, they increase productivity by more than 20 percent; in the fields, they reduce crop losses by a quarter.

AI is also being used in crop farming to analyse satellite imagery and field sensor data. “This enables more precise application of mineral fertilisers, optimised irrigation, and better crop protection. The result is higher yields and a reduced environmental footprint,” Lukashenko said.

Medicine is another key area. “Artificial intelligence is used in drug development, disease diagnostics and the performance of the most complex operations in cardiology, oncology, and urology. Surgeons can even control the process remotely,” the President noted.