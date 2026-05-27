Migrants in Ukraine may soon outnumber native residents, TASS reports, citing the publication "Strana."

Investment banker Sergei Fursa noted that the influx of migrants is necessary due to a "labor shortage." He stated that Ukraine is "doomed to labor migration." "We will have more foreigners than Ukrainians, even those of different religions and skin colors," the publication quotes him as saying. "Mixed races will be born in Ukraine. Look at London, where everything has long been mixed."

Earlier, Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the "Other Ukraine" movement and former leader of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party, expressed the opinion that the "European path" had led the Ukrainian people to extinction. According to him, the country would disappear "culturally and politically."