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Lukashenko and heads of delegations visit exhibition of EAEU digital achievements
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and other heads of foreign delegations visited an exhibition of digital achievements of the Eurasian Economic Union in Astana, BELTA reports.
The exhibition was organized by the Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Center.
The Belarusian stand showcases the symbiosis of artificial intelligence and industrial technologies in the real sector of the economy.
One example of this symbiosis is smart farming. The first drone for agriculture was developed in 2021, and the use of agricultural drones is now common practice in Belarus. This eliminates mechanical impact on the soil and minimizes human exposure to chemicals. An entire system has been created for this purpose: digital field maps, climate and soil condition databases, and more.