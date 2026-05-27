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Russian Foreign Ministry: Ukraine leads in number of Nazi monuments
Ukraine is the world leader in the number of Nazi monuments erected. This is evidenced by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ human rights report.
By the end of 2022 alone, there were at least 50 monuments to Stepan Bandera. Over 500 sites have been named after him.
The so-called decommunization process has even affected classical culture. In the city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region, Pushkin Street is now called Bandera Street.
Kiev has spent over $1.5 billion on glorifying Nazism and destroying Soviet and global historical and cultural heritage, and this process continues.
Here's one recent example: at Kiev's request, Luxembourg exhumed the remains of Andriy Melnyk, one of the leaders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, for a subsequent ceremonial reburial in Ukraine. In connection with this, the Luxembourg ambassador was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.