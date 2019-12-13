Following results of Intergovernmental Council, 10 documents on EAEU signed in Armenia

Single stock markets, as well as digitalization for seamless movement of goods and services - 10 documents on Eurasian integration were signed on October 1 following the Intergovernmental Council in Armenia. The next time the "Five" will meet in December in Moscow

Digital space to help the movement of goods, services, capital and labor - each country has its own recipe, but it is important to be able to combine the best for the benefit of people and business. It is clear that all digitalization and digitalization are not one-day processes. But they are an effective integration tool that you need to know how to use.

Of the 39 common processes, all the countries of the "five" are connected to only 21, and the exchange is ongoing for 18. Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko proposed solving issues pragmatically - choosing the main processes and concentrating on them.

Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:

Within the framework of industry informatization alone, by the end of 2025, Belarusian enterprises will implement more than 340 digital development projects. The work is underway to create a cloud-based digital platform to provide information and analytical support for the management processes of the country's industrial complex.

As Roman Golovchenko noted, the main task is to create seamless integration on a single microservice digital platform of various applications. Belarusian manufacturers, in close cooperation with their Russian colleagues, are also working on a related task, implementing developments in the field of micro- and optoelectronics.

The raw materials markets of oil, gas and electric power industry are current issues in the EAEU and were discussed on October 1 on the agenda of the Intergovernmental Council. Yes, the deadlines are being shifted, but the partners are not giving up on moving in this direction; there is a capacious internal market in the EAEU. Its attractiveness for investment has increased, but it is important today to work on solving other issues.

Roman Golovchenko: "The experience of the last 30 years shows that our economically developed neighbors (close and more distant) view us exclusively as a source of raw materials and a capacious market for their goods. If we want to turn this situation around, we need to switch from import to export and more actively develop our own competencies and technologies in the EAEU. All our trade and economic policies must be aimed at achieving this result. The dynamic development of dialogue with ideologically related integration associations, primarily along the lines of the EAEU, SCO, and BRICS, also meets common interests".

Minsk calls for the speedy signing of free trade zone agreements with the UAE and Indonesia, as well as an interim agreement with Mongolia.

Now we will look at the countries of the African continent. Zimbabwe is very important, the issue of cooperation with Pakistan is on the agenda, it can also become a practical component. There are countries in the Asian region where we are also working on issues of accelerating the signing of a free trade agreement. Igor Petrishenko, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus

And the goal is real industrial cooperation. In 2025, Belarus will chair the EAEU, and this will become a priority.

Roman Golovchenko: "Our task is to find joint projects. In my opinion, it is not simple, but the board should pay the most fundamental attention to this. I announce that in the year of Belarus’s presidency of the EAEU, this area will become one of the target guidelines of our work".

Since the beginning of 2024, the trade turnover between Belarus and Russia has grown by 8.5%. This is against the backdrop of record figures for 2023. Countries are ready to actively develop new promising areas.