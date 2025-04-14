Head of SVR: In case of NATO aggression against Union State damage will be inflicted on entire bloc

In case of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s aggression against the Union State, damage will be inflicted on the entire NATO bloc, Head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergei Naryshkin told the media after his meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on 15 April, BelTA reports.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service chief was asked to assess the situation around the Union State, given the aggressive rhetoric of Poland, the Baltic States and militarization around the borders of the State Union in general.

Poland and the Baltic republics are particularly aggressive, especially in words, rattling their weapons, said Sergei Naryshkin. Poland has gone so far as to announce its plans to install about 2 million anti-tank mines along the borders of Belarus and Kaliningrad region and "would like very much, reckons and hopes to get more nuclear weapons from the Americans," he noticed.

"This is, of course, sad. They can't realize that exact building-up of military activity near the borders of Russia and Belarus has become one of the factors and causes of the current large, acute, very dangerous crisis on the European continent," the SVR Director said.