Historic event - Belarus updates National Security Concept and Military Doctrine

The growing tension in the world, the development of society, new challenges and threats force us to be mobile and change. Belarus decided to update the National Security Concept and Military Doctrine.

A historic event took place last spring at the no less historic Belarusian People's Congress. Many innovations were adopted regarding the situation in the world.

National Security Concept

The past year will truly be a milestone in the history of our country. Starting from vesting the people's congress with new functions and powers, to the adoption of a new course for Belarus. Some of the most important documents are the National Security Concept and the Military Doctrine. Both documents: were passed by the delegates of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly.

The concept also contains a list of national interests of Belarus in various areas. Among them are the economy, ecology, military, social, demographic, information, scientific and technological and political spheres. It also notes that the country has created and is improving the conditions necessary for the prevention and neutralization of various threats to national security.

Military Doctrine

Another important document adopted at the Supreme People's Assembly is the new military doctrine, the basis of which the National Security Concept was passed. The updated document outlined the foundations of the state policy in the military sphere, as well as aspects of the international and regional situation. The key message is that Minsk does not view any nation as its enemy.

Deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus

At the same time, the updated Military Doctrine now includes a provision that an attack on any ally of Belarus will be regarded as an attack on the country. The document also details strategic allied relations with Russia and interaction with other friendly countries. It also mentions the Russian tactical nuclear weapons deployed in Belarus.