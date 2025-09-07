Igor Sergeenko Shares Insights on His Official Visit to Vietnam

The recent visit of the Belarusian Chairperson of the Chamber of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, Igor Sergeenko, to Vietnam marked a significant step forward in strengthening bilateral relations.

The Chairperson provided detailed insights into his trip, which was conducted at the behest of the Head of State, Alexander Lukashenko.

This journey, timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and Vietnam's Independence Day, was characterized by a busy and purposeful agenda. It included meetings with the country’s top leadership: the General Secretary of the Communist Party, the President, and the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The delegation also visited Laokai Province, located approximately 300 kilometers from Hanoi, where specific issues concerning economic cooperation were discussed.

It is noteworthy that all these efforts were carried out in close collaboration with the Belarusian Government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the embassy, ensuring a comprehensive and effective approach.

A vivid symbol of the deepening partnership was the ceremonial handover of ten BELAZ vehicles to the Vietnamese side. Additionally, an important agreement was signed between Belshina and Vietnamese partners regarding rubber supplies.

"We strive to find our niche in every such trip," Igor Sergeenko remarked.

During his visit to Egypt, there was also demonstrated interest in developing contacts with Belarus.

Regarding future plans within the realm of international relations, particular attention is being given to the activities of friendship groups established within the National Assembly, focused on specific countries and regions. According to the Chairman, these groups are actively expanding their ties with foreign partners: **"Soon, preparations are underway for a visit from the parliamentary friendship group from Algeria. Recently, we hosted deputies from Indonesia. Next in line are visits from delegations from Turkey and Vietnam."