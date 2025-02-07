Karpenko on personal sanctions: This will not affect my professional activities in Belarus

The collective West has imposed personal sanctions against the Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Belarus Igor Karpenko. How did he react to them and where did he learn this news? The head of the Central Election Commission spoke about this in an interview.

Igor Karpenko:

"I have already spoken about this, so I will not repeat myself, but I will note that I am calm about this. The topic of freezing assets abroad always makes me laugh. I can tell both the gentlemen in Canada and the UK: do not bother, I have no assets in foreign countries."