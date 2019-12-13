3.42 RUB
Karpenko tells about possible provocations during elections
Should we prepare for provocations from outside the country, since they will try in every possible way to destabilize the situation? The question was asked to the Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission of Belarus Igor Karpenko.
The head of the CEC stated that provocations and attempts to destabilize the situation can today be interpreted as an encroachment on electoral sovereignty, he said. "Firstly, we have rules prohibiting any financing of the election campaign, specific candidates, their funds from abroad. It does not matter whether through some international organizations or through diplomatic missions located in the territory of the country. Financing of political parties from abroad is also prohibited," he emphasized. "In addition, we do not open polling stations abroad. This is not an innovation of purely Belarusian legislation. Such norms exist in a number of countries. If countries cannot ensure the safety of diplomatic missions, or the number of our diplomatic missions is reduced, it is simply technically impossible for us to open polling stations there," explained Igor Karpenko.
"And it must be said that, as a rule, foreign polling stations are usually subject to some kind of influence from ill-wishers, including those who try to interfere in the electoral process." Igor Karpenko: It is clear that we will not close the airwaves or the Internet. It is clear that there will be some kind of informational influence.
Therefore, I would recommend that our citizens and all subjects of the electoral process be guided exclusively by reliable information, which can be obtained both through the CEC messengers and through the official CEC website.
