Belarus has restricted the movement of Lithuanian trucks on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border, BelTA reported, citing the government press service.

The movement of trucks, tractors, and trailers (semi-trailers) registered in Lithuania is restricted on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border.

The corresponding resolution was signed by Prime Minister Alexander Turchin.

This measure is a necessary response to the unilateral actions of Lithuania, which has repeatedly and without prior notice closed border crossings on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border.

This decision is intended to protect the interests of Belarusian and other bona fide carriers. The closure of the border with Lithuania has led to their mass reorientation to the Belarusian-Polish and Belarusian-Latvian routes. Serious congestion has arisen on these sections.