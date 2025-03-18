Kochanova: Cooperation between Belarus and Serb Republic based on Slavic brotherhood

Cooperation between Belarus and Serb Republic is based on Slavic brotherhood and historical roots. This was noted by Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly Natalya Kochanova during her meeting with the parliamentarians of the Balkan state on March 19.

The representatives of Serb Republic have a busy day today: a marathon of negotiations to compare the positions on key matters of cooperation, as well as a visit to significant sites of the Belarusian capital.