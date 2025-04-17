Kochanova on IPA CIS agenda: Authority is growing, scope is expanding

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cc0bf0d1-022e-400e-a8a6-2460ceda5440/conversions/8b8aa1a7-0c47-475d-8a6d-77c39a9bb1bd-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cc0bf0d1-022e-400e-a8a6-2460ceda5440/conversions/8b8aa1a7-0c47-475d-8a6d-77c39a9bb1bd-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cc0bf0d1-022e-400e-a8a6-2460ceda5440/conversions/8b8aa1a7-0c47-475d-8a6d-77c39a9bb1bd-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cc0bf0d1-022e-400e-a8a6-2460ceda5440/conversions/8b8aa1a7-0c47-475d-8a6d-77c39a9bb1bd-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

In St. Petersburg on April 18, they will talk about the Great Victory and the price of peaceful skies, as well as about what legislative initiatives in the post-Soviet space will help to counter attempts to distort history. Speakers of the Commonwealth parliaments will take part in the events of the second day of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS Member Nations (IPA CIS) session.

This morning for the Speakers of Parliament will begin with a Laying flowers at the Piskarevskoye Memorial. This monument is a reminder to the whole world of what genocide leads to. The theme of the Great Victory will continue to be discussed at the solemn meeting of the session. IPA CIS is an authoritative platform where decisions important not only for the post-Soviet space are made. Model legislation helps the economies of the member states to develop, as well as to face new challenges and threats and to engage everyone in humanitarian projects. Belarusian speaker told about these matters at the IPA CIS Council.

Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus:

"Belarus has always supported and supports the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS, because here together we can solve very important and necessary issues for our countries. I would like to say that our Belarusian colleagues, deputies, members of the Council of the Republic are very active in the commissions. We take part in all the events organized within the framework of the Interparliamentary Assembly. The authority of the events is growing, the interest to them is increasing, and the scope is expanding. This year we will host the tenth project "Children of the Commonwealth" for the first time. And it will be held in Belarus for the first time. As a rule, it was held in Kyrgyzstan, once in Uzbekistan and in the Russian Federation. This year we will hold it in Belarus. We are welcoming children from all the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Belarus. I am sure that they will have unforgettable impressions of our native country."

Since the main topic of the day is the Great Victory, we would like to remind you that the parliamentarians of the Commonwealth supported the statement of the Belarusian parliament on the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory the day before. It is connected with the adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution, which has already been called an important political step and a signal to all countries, unprincipled whitewashing the punishers and their accomplices.

Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council:

"It was the Belarusian delegation that initiated some time ago the joint statement of the Eurasia Geopolitical Group in the Inter-Parliamentary Union for the 80th anniversary of the Victory, and it was adopted unanimously. It is the Belarusian delegation here at the IPA CIS session that represents the position approved by the National Assembly, which is supported by all deputies and senators without exception, to use the Russian terminology. I am sure that it is this united position of Russia and Belarus that is in many respects a reference point."