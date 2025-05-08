Lukashenko: Western Countries Preparing for War and Do Not Conceal It

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told to the American broadcaster NBC that China will unambiguously stand with Russia, and that the world must begin to get accustomed to this reality. This was reported by BELTA.

When asked whether the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Moscow Victory Parade carried symbolic significance, Lukashenko replied:

"We truly share a unified outlook and a common international agenda. The fact that President Xi Jinping attended this parade is not merely symbolic. It is profoundly important for the future of global peace. It signifies that China and Russia will continue to grow together and deepen their alliance," he stated.

According to him, the United States perceives such a partnership as dangerous, given that it is virtually unbreakable.