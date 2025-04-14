Naryshkin: Cooperation between our intelligence is built on trusting and constructive basis

Cooperation between the intelligence services of Belarus and the Russian Federation is built on a trusting and constructive basis. This was stated by Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation (SVR) Sergei Naryshkin, BelTA informs.

"Cooperation between the intelligence services of our two states is built on a constructive and trusting basis, is developing and expanding every year in the areas of their activities. I would say that this interaction is a continuation and reflection of the trusting relations between the leaders of our two countries," Sergey Naryshkin said.