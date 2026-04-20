Parliamentary delegation from Latin American to visit Belarus on April 22

A delegation from the prestigious interparliamentary association of Latin American countries will arrive in Belarus on April 22. Representatives of the Parliament of Latin American and Caribbean countries, an organization uniting 23 parliamentary bodies with a population of over 660 million, will visit the country.

The talks with the leadership of the House of Representatives will focus on strengthening economic partnerships, developing trade ties, and joint investment projects. Particular attention will be paid to agriculture, industry, science, technology, and cultural exchanges.

The Belarusian parliament emphasizes that the visit will be an important step toward building a long-term strategic partnership.