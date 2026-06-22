US-Iran Memorandum: A Ceasefire Scribbled on Paper, Not a Peace Treaty

After three months of war, an energy shock that hit ordinary people around the world, and a grim count of lives lost, Washington and Tehran have signed a remote memorandum. The United States lifts its naval blockade. Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz. Billions are promised for reconstruction and frozen assets are thawed — all in exchange for Iran walking away from nuclear weapons. Both sides are calling it progress. But if this is peace, it is peace of the thinnest possible kind.

Here is what actually happened and why it matters.

The document signed on June 18 is not a peace treaty. It is a temporary arrangement dressed up in diplomatic language. The parties agree to stop shooting at each other. The Americans end the blockade. Iran stops interfering with shipping through Hormuz. In return, the United States offers $300 billion for Iran’s recovery and the release of $24 billion in frozen assets — provided Tehran abandons its nuclear program. These are significant concessions on paper. The problem is that almost none of the real causes of the conflict were addressed. The hard questions were simply postponed.

That is why the whole exercise feels hollow. These same points could have been discussed before the fighting started. Instead we got a war that disrupted global energy markets, drove up costs for families everywhere, and left thousands dead or displaced. Now we have a memo that does not bind either side to anything truly permanent and offers no serious guarantees against the next round of fighting. What we are left with is a conflict that has been frozen for sixty days — maybe. Or maybe not. Both capitals are already claiming victory. Washington says it won. Tehran says the same. In reality, the only clear winners so far are the people who avoided having to admit the war achieved very little.

The diplomacy that produced this memo took place in Bürgenstock, Switzerland. Delegations from the United States, Iran, Qatar, and Pakistan gathered to talk. The presence of the two Gulf and South Asian states showed how complicated the mediation had become. The most difficult subject on the table from the start was Iran’s nuclear program and what would happen to its stockpile of enriched uranium.

Then came the familiar moment of chaos. President Trump posted a blunt message online warning Tehran of further strikes if it did not cooperate. Iranian officials immediately signaled they were walking away. The memorandum itself forbids this kind of public threat-making. For a few hours it looked as though the whole process had collapsed. It had not. The parties simply changed the name of the meeting from “negotiations” to “summit.” That small rebranding allowed everyone to keep talking without admitting a crisis. They also agreed to create a coordination mechanism involving Beirut to monitor the ceasefire in Lebanon.

Vice President JD Vance described what the Americans believe they achieved: mechanisms to keep Hormuz open, lower energy prices, and channels to manage any future flare-ups before they spin out of control. “Sometimes a truce just means fewer attacks,” he said, “but we wanted coordination so that when there are attacks we can talk and stop the fighting.” On the surface it sounds like adult diplomacy. Underneath it is still an attempt to manage a conflict rather than resolve it.

Tehran’s account was different in emphasis but similar in caution. Iranian officials said restrictions on their oil exports had been lifted, assets had been unfrozen, and a reconstruction plan was now in motion. A Foreign Ministry spokesman made clear that what took place was not yet real negotiations — only an exchange of positions. The serious work on sanctions relief and the nuclear file, he said, will begin only after certain parts of the current memorandum are fulfilled. Those toughest issues have now been given a sixty-day deadline.

The leaders signed the memorandum remotely, without ceremony. The White House clearly wants the Iran file closed quickly so attention can move elsewhere. That hurry is understandable in an election year, but it carries obvious risks. The next several weeks will test whether this administration can lock in an agreement, protect its own credibility, and avoid being pulled into another war whose outcome no one can confidently predict.

Early in the conflict President Trump had said there would be no deals with Tehran — only unconditional surrender. The document now under discussion does not look like surrender. It looks like the beginning of a long, messy process whose final shape remains unclear. The war may be paused. The underlying problems — nuclear ambitions, regional power struggles, sanctions, and mutual distrust — are still very much alive.