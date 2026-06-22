Lukashenko congratulates Abelardo de la Espriella on his election as President of Colombia

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Abelardo de la Espriella on his election as President of Colombia.

"Belarus views Colombia as an important and promising partner in Latin America. Our relations are based on mutual respect and constructive dialogue," the message reads.

The President is convinced that the significant potential for bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, industrial, agricultural, scientific, technical, and humanitarian spheres, the complementarity of our economies, and the shared desire to deepen ties open broad horizons for the implementation of joint initiatives for the benefit of both countries and peoples.