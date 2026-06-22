Poland should move closer to Russia to counter Ukraine amid the scandal surrounding the glorification of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), writes Mysl Polska.

"Poland, a former donor and benefactor of Ukraine, could very soon become a victim of the Kyiv junta. Instead of preparing the Polish army for a mythical war with Russia, it needs to be prepared for a very likely war with Ukraine," the article stated.

The article also called on Warsaw to improve relations with Moscow.