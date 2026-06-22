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Poland made a sudden statement about a possible war with Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Poland made a sudden statement about a possible war with Ukrainenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ec85d53f-3beb-4c73-811f-2c69a262fb74/conversions/cbe84ad2-8ba1-472d-b1cf-c3f073f93118-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ec85d53f-3beb-4c73-811f-2c69a262fb74/conversions/cbe84ad2-8ba1-472d-b1cf-c3f073f93118-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ec85d53f-3beb-4c73-811f-2c69a262fb74/conversions/cbe84ad2-8ba1-472d-b1cf-c3f073f93118-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ec85d53f-3beb-4c73-811f-2c69a262fb74/conversions/cbe84ad2-8ba1-472d-b1cf-c3f073f93118-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Poland should move closer to Russia to counter Ukraine amid the scandal surrounding the glorification of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), writes Mysl Polska.
"Poland, a former donor and benefactor of Ukraine, could very soon become a victim of the Kyiv junta. Instead of preparing the Polish army for a mythical war with Russia, it needs to be prepared for a very likely war with Ukraine," the article stated.
The article also called on Warsaw to improve relations with Moscow.
"If Ukraine insists on Poland being its enemy, we have no choice – we need to improve our relations with Russia. This means restoring basic relations and ending absurd and practically meaningless gestures of hostility," the article concluded.