Peskov: Russia Has Negative Attitude towards NATO Troops Deployment in Ukraine

Russia has a negative attitude towards the possible deployment of European troops on Ukrainian territory as a security guarantor. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov at a briefing.

"There are no European troops, there are troops of specific countries, and most of these countries are NATO members. The advancement of NATO military infrastructure was one of the primary reasons for the special military operation. Russia did not support the deployment of NATO troops on Ukrainian territory at the very beginning and has a negative attitude towards this now," stressed the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov.

The representative of the Russian president also commented on the negotiating track between Moscow and Kiev. He said that the heads of the negotiating groups are in contact. The Kremlin has not yet named exact dates, but the work, according to Peskov, must continue, because any contacts at a high or supreme level must be well prepared.