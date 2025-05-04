PMs of Belarus and Azerbaijan sign number of documents following talks

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/263f9483-6d9a-40b5-a1f9-a07fa9fab94c/conversions/2d704654-e90d-4278-83fd-36979f16be20-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/263f9483-6d9a-40b5-a1f9-a07fa9fab94c/conversions/2d704654-e90d-4278-83fd-36979f16be20-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/263f9483-6d9a-40b5-a1f9-a07fa9fab94c/conversions/2d704654-e90d-4278-83fd-36979f16be20-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/263f9483-6d9a-40b5-a1f9-a07fa9fab94c/conversions/2d704654-e90d-4278-83fd-36979f16be20-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A number of documents were signed following the talks between Belarusian Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin and Prime Minister Ali Asadov of Azerbaijan BelTA informs.

Following the talks, a memorandum was signed between Ganja Automobile Plant and Minsk Tractor Plant on the development of cooperation in tractor supplies. Also, Ganja Automobile Plant and Minsk Automobile Plant signed a contract on supplying machine kits for utility vehicles.

The parties signed an action plan for 2025-2027 on cooperation between the Belarusian Agriculture and Food Ministry and the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the National Center for Electronic Services and the Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.