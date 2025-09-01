3.69 BYN
Putin: Meetings with Lukashenko are not in vain
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Meetings with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko are not in vain, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the Belarusian leader in Beijing, BELTA reports.
The Russian President justified this statement by the fact that the volume of trade between the countries already exceeds 50 billion dollars, and Russia has comparable cooperation with only a few countries.