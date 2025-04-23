Rental Housing, Technology, and Tourism: Key Pillars of Belarus’ Economy for Next Five Years

Today, government officials reviewed essential program documents, including the Concept of the Program for Socio-Economic Development for 2026-2030.

As the Prime Minister noted, all documents were drafted based on the President's electoral program, his inaugural address, and directives issued upon the appointment of the new government. The concept outlines clear target indicators to be achieved in the upcoming five-year period.

Yuri Chebotar, Minister of Economy of Belarus, commented:

"When it comes to specific parameters for economic development, we have calculated several scenarios. We considered three options. Our focus is on the targeted scenario. In this framework, we aim for a growth of approximately 116% in gross domestic product. Leading indicators will be the growth of household incomes and investments, as well as our exports. These are the primary parameters."

Among the priorities for future development are the construction of rental housing, which is planned to increase several times, and strengthening regional positions, particularly through the enhancement of social infrastructure and the implementation of investment projects.