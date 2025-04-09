3.64 BYN
Response to Lithuania: MFA Comments on Threats of Deportation of Belarusian Citizens
The Lithuanian authorities cleverly combine their rhetoric about "protecting freedom" with the practice of targeted deportations, as stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus in response to recent remarks by Lithuanian politicians regarding the need to deport certain categories of Belarusian citizens.
Ruslan Varankov, head of the Information and Digital Diplomacy Department and spokesperson for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, remarked:
"Particular attention should be drawn to the evolution of Vilnius' position: from the public glorification of certain citizens to their swift transformation into a 'security threat' - a process that takes as long as it takes to change the political course. The Republic of Belarus remains committed to its international obligations and is open to all who prefer reality over political illusions. Those contemplating moving to Lithuania should consider this: today you may be called a 'friend,' while tomorrow they may show you the door - the political climate here changes rapidly. Instead of the promised stability, you risk confronting bureaucracy, where you will have to justify your 'relevance.'"