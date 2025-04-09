The Lithuanian authorities cleverly combine their rhetoric about "protecting freedom" with the practice of targeted deportations, as stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus in response to recent remarks by Lithuanian politicians regarding the need to deport certain categories of Belarusian citizens.

"Particular attention should be drawn to the evolution of Vilnius' position: from the public glorification of certain citizens to their swift transformation into a 'security threat' - a process that takes as long as it takes to change the political course. The Republic of Belarus remains committed to its international obligations and is open to all who prefer reality over political illusions. Those contemplating moving to Lithuania should consider this: today you may be called a 'friend,' while tomorrow they may show you the door - the political climate here changes rapidly. Instead of the promised stability, you risk confronting bureaucracy, where you will have to justify your 'relevance.'"