Robert Fico may visit Belarus
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico may pay a working visit to Belarus. This was discussed during a conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at an informal meeting in Beijing, BELTA reports.
It was stated that it was necessary to determine a time for visiting Belarus in order to discuss possible options for cooperation.
"There are many projects - we intend to develop relations with Belarus," the authors of the Telegram channel "Pool of the First" share details
It was also noted that Slovakia sent a new ambassador to Belarus. This is Jozef Migaš, who began working in Belarus in June. Let us recall that he previously headed the diplomatic mission of Slovakia in Minsk, and in 2020 he was awarded the Order of Francysk Skaryna for his significant personal contribution to strengthening friendly relations and developing cooperation between Belarus and Slovakia.