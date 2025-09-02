Robert Fico may visit Belarus

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico may pay a working visit to Belarus. This was discussed during a conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at an informal meeting in Beijing, BELTA reports.

It was stated that it was necessary to determine a time for visiting Belarus in order to discuss possible options for cooperation.

"There are many projects - we intend to develop relations with Belarus," the authors of the Telegram channel "Pool of the First" share details