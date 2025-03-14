Russia threatened with additional sanctions should it refuse the proposed ceasefire

On March 15, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom opened yet another summit focused on Ukraine. Although it is referred to as a "London" summit, the event is being held online.

Leaders from 25 EU countries, the UK, and NATO are set to explore all available options for supporting Kyiv, both through military aid and financial assistance. The outcomes of the summit will be revealed later; however, it has been reported that Russia faces the threat of additional sanctions should it refuse the proposed ceasefire.

The EU has pledged to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine even during periods of ceasefire. It is highly likely that new financial assistance packages for Kiev will be announced at the summit.