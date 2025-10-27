Dusan Prokorovic: Europe and the European Union became part of the problem for Eurasian security

Guests of the III Minsk Conference on Eurasian Security have repeatedly emphasized that Belarus successfully fulfills both its role as a mediator and a platform for international communications.

They emphasize that an authoritative exchange of professional opinions contributes to strengthening trust, stability, and security. The goal of the conference is to create a space where everyone can be heard.

Alexander Shpakovsky, Member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"Belarus has voiced its traditional narratives – peacekeeping and contributing to regional stability. Importantly, as the President noted, we are committed to political and diplomatic instruments. We extend a hand for dialogue, but it is not a begging hand. If the situation escalates, we will equally steadily strengthen our defense capabilities. These are two parallel tracks – political and diplomatic (demonstrating a reduction in conflict) and military, which takes into account the realities on the ground."

Dusan Prokorović, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of International Politics and Economics (Serbia):

"I came here with the idea that there is no security. We need to discuss a new platform, a new concept of security. Unfortunately, 30 years ago, we thought the European Union and Europe were part of the solution. Now it turns out that Europe and the European Union have become part of the problem for Eurasian security. We need to think about how to regulate relations, how to organize a new security system. This will be very difficult, but we need to begin this process. From Serbia's perspective, we are very interested in such conferences in Minsk. The question arises: what will be the role of a small state in a multipolar world?"