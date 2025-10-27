3.70 BYN
Dusan Prokorovic: Europe and the European Union became part of the problem for Eurasian security
Guests of the III Minsk Conference on Eurasian Security have repeatedly emphasized that Belarus successfully fulfills both its role as a mediator and a platform for international communications.
They emphasize that an authoritative exchange of professional opinions contributes to strengthening trust, stability, and security. The goal of the conference is to create a space where everyone can be heard.
Alexander Shpakovsky, Member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:
"Belarus has voiced its traditional narratives – peacekeeping and contributing to regional stability. Importantly, as the President noted, we are committed to political and diplomatic instruments. We extend a hand for dialogue, but it is not a begging hand. If the situation escalates, we will equally steadily strengthen our defense capabilities. These are two parallel tracks – political and diplomatic (demonstrating a reduction in conflict) and military, which takes into account the realities on the ground."
Dusan Prokorović, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of International Politics and Economics (Serbia):
"I came here with the idea that there is no security. We need to discuss a new platform, a new concept of security. Unfortunately, 30 years ago, we thought the European Union and Europe were part of the solution. Now it turns out that Europe and the European Union have become part of the problem for Eurasian security. We need to think about how to regulate relations, how to organize a new security system. This will be very difficult, but we need to begin this process. From Serbia's perspective, we are very interested in such conferences in Minsk. The question arises: what will be the role of a small state in a multipolar world?"
"Before we take a step forward, we need to understand the reasons behind the current processes in the world. In my view, it is the US-led West that wants to continue to maintain its superiority and dominance across the globe, which is now being challenged by a developing Russia and an assertive China. Therefore, we must think from this perspective about what we need to do. The territory of Eurasia is quite vast. Today, perhaps no single individual can fulfill this mandate. Therefore, I believe it must be a collective effort. Last year, during a discussion at Valdai, which continued and gained momentum, I suggested that Russia, China, and India are the three countries that could perhaps assume responsibility for uniting all the others," noted Rajandra Singh Yadav, Director of the Center for Strategic Studies and Modeling at the United Services Institute of India.