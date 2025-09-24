Belarus is gradually advancing along the path of sustainable development. The country is addressing internal issues while working on global matters.

Belarus intends to continue actively reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This was stated by Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. One of the high-level events was dedicated to the global fight against climate change.

"Currently, the impact of climate change is not as critical for Belarus as it is for many other countries. However, we share the common concern about this phenomenon. We fully implement our commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris Agreement. We have already cut emissions by more than 40% compared to 1990 levels and plan to do more," Ryzhenkov stated.

"We approach the issue of climate change strategically, effectively developing green and nuclear energy. By the way, I want to remind you of the huge political noise that arose around Belarus when we were constructing the nuclear power plant. It has now become clear that this was driven by protectionism of international corporations and the interests of some EU countries. At the same time, Belarus, like many other nations, faces difficulties accessing technologies due to Western economic sanctions and barriers in international trade," he added.