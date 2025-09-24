Trump Calls for Investigation, Claims "Triple Sabotage" at UN Headquarters

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for an investigation, alleging he was the victim of a "triple sabotage" during his visit to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). This was reported by BELTA, citing Euronews.

In a statement posted on the platform Truth Social, Trump claimed to have witnessed "three sinister events" at the UN headquarters in New York, including a sudden halt of the escalator on which he and First Lady Melania Trump were riding.

Trump expressed the view that the incident was not coincidental. "Those responsible should be arrested," he stated. The former president urged UN Secretary-General António Guterres to launch an investigation, adding that the U.S. Secret Service is examining the matter.

Additionally, Trump complained about a malfunctioning teleprompter, which, he said, failed to work for 15 minutes. He also claimed that during his speech in the UN hall, the sound was turned off, and he could only be heard through translators.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to reports of sabotage, stating that if someone intentionally stopped the escalator, they should be "fired and immediately investigated."