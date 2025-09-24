Latvia sees no benefit in closing its eastern land border with Belarus. The country's Ministry of the Interior stated that it will not put a gate down at the borders with Belarus and Russia. However, the ministry acknowledged that this decision was made based on economic feasibility.

If the land border is closed, Latvia will lose numerous jobs and budget revenues, and the country's economy is in poor shape. Public debt has risen to almost 50% of GDP in 2024, reaching €19 billion. Poverty in Latvia accounts for almost 25%. A recent survey showed that almost half (43%) of workers in the country are dissatisfied with their wages, while 41% of Latvians have had to skip doctor visits for financial reasons.