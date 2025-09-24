Lukashenko Announces Belarus’ Willingness to Assist Russia in Building Nuclear Power Plants Abroad

Lukashenko expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the successful construction of the Belarusian NPP and for the experience gained by Belarusian specialists: "Thank you for the science, thank you for making our country truly a nuclear state. Without hiding any secrets, respecting international law and principles, we are ready to act further not only in Belarus but also on the international stage, assisting in building nuclear stations."

"We already know how to do everything. The only thing we cannot do is weld the reactor—that's your expertise. And there's no need for us to do that in Belarus (Note: BELTA). Everything else we have already learned to do. We are ready to implement projects in all partner countries and those still contemplating which station to build. We are prepared to participate. The quality, I can already say together with the Russians, we guarantee," Lukashenko stated.