Friendship Group with Belarus Established in Mexican Congress

Belarus and Mexico share a mutual interest in strengthening parliamentary dialogue to foster more active cooperation across a broad spectrum of areas — from social and humanitarian issues to industry.

A Friendship Group between the Mexican Congress and Belarus has been formed in Mexico City. Lawmakers aim to jointly promote governmental initiatives and establish a legislative framework to develop bilateral cooperation. Discussions are also underway regarding the potential opening of a Belarusian diplomatic mission in Mexico, and vice versa.

Pedro Vázquez González, Chair of the Mexican Congress’s International Relations Committee, emphasized the significance of this development:

"This is a crucial step. It marks the beginning of a new chapter in our relationship. Parliamentary diplomacy offers us the opportunity to bridge distances that separate us and work together toward common goals. We are actively working to establish a diplomatic presence for the Republic of Belarus in Mexico. I want to highlight that Mexico is particularly interested in advancing this initiative."