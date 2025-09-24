Watch onlineTV Programm
Friendship Group with Belarus Established in Mexican Congress

Belarus and Mexico share a mutual interest in strengthening parliamentary dialogue to foster more active cooperation across a broad spectrum of areas — from social and humanitarian issues to industry.

A Friendship Group between the Mexican Congress and Belarus has been formed in Mexico City. Lawmakers aim to jointly promote governmental initiatives and establish a legislative framework to develop bilateral cooperation. Discussions are also underway regarding the potential opening of a Belarusian diplomatic mission in Mexico, and vice versa.

Pedro Vázquez González, Chair of the Mexican Congress’s International Relations Committee, emphasized the significance of this development:

"This is a crucial step. It marks the beginning of a new chapter in our relationship. Parliamentary diplomacy offers us the opportunity to bridge distances that separate us and work together toward common goals. We are actively working to establish a diplomatic presence for the Republic of Belarus in Mexico. I want to highlight that Mexico is particularly interested in advancing this initiative."

During a meeting at the Mexican Parliament's headquarters, deputies expressed their interest in forging mutually beneficial cooperation in trade. A new program was adopted, outlining projects across education, culture, science, economics, and politics. Special emphasis was placed on supporting each other on international platforms.

