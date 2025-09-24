Belarusian President Arrives in Russia for Official Visit

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Russia on an official working visit, reports BELTA.

On the afternoon of September 25th, in Moscow, the head of state will participate in the Global Atomic Forum, held under the theme "From a New Technological Order to a New Worldview." This pivotal event is part of the inaugural "World Atomic Week," organized to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Russia’s atomic industry.

The forum is set to take place at a symbolic venue—the "ATOM" Museum at VDNH—home to Russia’s largest and most modern exhibition dedicated to the history of nuclear energy, from the Soviet atomic project’s inception to the present day.

Adjacent to the museum, at VDNH, is the Belarus Pavilion, which hosts trade and exhibition spaces. President Lukashenko has previously issued directives to ensure effective operation at this site. It’s likely he will take the opportunity to assess the situation firsthand during his visit. "It’s important that this event is profitable, but even more vital that it showcases our country’s achievements," he stated during a June 2022 meeting. "Whether it’s food, clothing, technology, or other products, they should be sold through VDNH, via our pavilion. This is in the heart of vast Russia—think of it as a shop."

Participants from over 100 countries, including nations from the CIS, Asia, Africa, and Latin America, are expected to attend the forum. The exhibition and business program will gather renowned nuclear scientists, industry experts, government officials, international organizations, and leading corporations. Belarusian enterprises and organizations will also participate, presenting innovative projects in nuclear energy, industry, science, education, and nuclear medicine. A centerpiece of Belarus’s exhibition is the project for the construction and commissioning of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant.