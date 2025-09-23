Poland Opens Border with Belarus

The Polish Border Guard closed its border crossings on the Belarusian-Polish border on the night of September 12. These closed the Brest-Terespol and Kozlovichi-Kukuryki road crossings, as well as four railway crossings: Grodno-Kuznitsa Belostotskaya, Berestovitsa-Zubki Belostotskie, Svisloch-Semenovka, and Brest-Terespol. The Polish side did not announce a reopening date.

On September 23, the Polish Border Guard sent an official notification to the State Border Committee of Belarus about the opening of the border crossings, which had been closed for almost two weeks, on September 25 at 1:00 a.m. Belarusian time. At that time, Polish border guards erected a fence on the bridge in front of the Brest border crossing using concrete obstacles, anti-tank barriers, barbed wire, and metal shields.

On the afternoon of September 24, Polish border guards rolled up the barbed wire and began removing the heavy engineering structures requiring the use of machinery, leaving only the iron shields on the bridge across the Bug River. Dismantling them began around 1:00 a.m. on September 25 (Belarusian time), thus opening the border with Belarus.