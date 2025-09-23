Minsk and Moscow Discuss Launch of Second Belarusian Woman into Space

Minsk and Moscow are currently exploring the prospect of sending a second Belarusian woman into space. This was revealed by Dmitry Bakanov, General Director of the Russian state corporation "Roscosmos," following a meeting with Vladimir Karanik, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus.

“The Union State is a special institution for us. Belarus is a brotherly partner. Marina Vasilevskaya was the first woman cosmonaut from Belarus, having visited the International Space Station in 2024. We are now discussing the launch of Anastasía Lenkova. There are several issues to resolve, but if they are addressed successfully, a second female cosmonaut will join the ranks,” Bakanov stated. “It is very important for us, within the framework of the Union State, to ensure the realization of such projects.”